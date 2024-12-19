India's job market projected to grow 9 pc in 2025 led by IT, retail, telecom, BFSI sectors: Report

Mumbai, Dec 19 (PTI) Hiring activities in 2025 are likely to witness a 9 per cent growth in the country driven by sectors, including IT, retail, telecommunications and banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sectors, a report said on Thursday.

According to the latest data from jobs and talent platform foundit (formerly Monster APAC & ME) there will be a 9 per cent hiring growth in the country in 2025, led by IT, retail, telecommunications, and BFSI sectors.

With a 10 per cent growth in 2024 and 3 per cent sequential growth in November, the forecast indicates that hiring is set to retain its momentum, with a predictable hiring environment, said the report.

Emerging technologies and evolving business priorities are likely to further shape India's job market in 2025, it noted.

Innovations such as edge computing, quantum applications, and cybersecurity advancements are set to transform industries like manufacturing, healthcare, and IT, it added.

The report is based on an analysis of data on foundit insights tracker during January 2023 to November 2024.

Meanwhile, the report further stated that the rise of retail media networks and AI-driven workforce analytics will reshape talent needs in e-commerce, HR and digital services.

Organisations will look for professionals skilled in digital marketing, ad management, and HR analytics.

"As we enter 2025, India's job market looks set to broaden its horizons, with a projected 9 per cent growth in hiring. Companies are not only looking for seasoned professionals but also broadening their search beyond established hubs," foundit Vice President - Marketing, Anupama Bhimrajka said.

The report also highlighted that India's job market has shown robust growth in 2024, across sectors and cities when compared to 2023, despite seasonal disparities.

Key industries such as manufacturing (30 per cent), consumer electronics (29 per cent), and real estate (21 per cent) drove momentum, supported by rising industrial activity, digital adoption, and urbanisation, it said.

Meanwhile, cities like Coimbatore (27 per cent) and Jaipur (22 per cent) led regional growth, reflecting the diversification of hiring across geographies, it added. PTI SM TRB