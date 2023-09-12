India's law on protection of farmers' rights can be model worthy of emulation for entire world: Droupadi Murmu

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said India's law on protection of plant varieties and farmers' rights can be emulated for the entire world as it gains importance amid the challenges of climate change.

Advertisment

Addressing the first ever global symposium on farmers' rights here, the President said India has taken a lead in introducing the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers Rights Act (PPVFR), which is aligned to the International Treaty on Plant Genetic Resources for food and agriculture to protect farmers.

India provides a range of rights to farmers that include use, reuse, save, share and sell the unbranded seeds of a registered variety. Besides, farmers can register their own varieties which get protection, she said.

"Such an act can serve as an excellent model worthy of emulation for the entire world," the President noted.

Advertisment

She further said this gains importance amid challenges posed by climate change and also to fulfill the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations.

The President also inaugurated the Plant Authority Bhawan and an online portal.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of State for agriculture Kailash Choudhary were among others present at the event.