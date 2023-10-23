India's mineral production rises 12.3% in August

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) India's mineral output increased by 12.3 per cent in the month of August as compared to the same month a year ago, the Centre on Monday said.

The index of mineral production of the mining and quarrying sector for the month of August 2023 at 111.9, is 12.3 per cent higher as compared to the level in the month of August 2022, according to provisional data from the Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM).

The cumulative growth for the April- August period over the corresponding period of the previous financial year is 8.3 per cent, the mines ministry said in a statement.

In the month of August, the country's coal output was 684 lakh tonnes, lignite production was 28 lakh tonnes, bauxite was 14.28 lakh tonnes among others.

Minerals like gold, phosphorite, manganese ore and iron ore showed positive growth.

"Minerals showing negative growth include bauxite, zinc conc, lignite and lead. PTI SID MR