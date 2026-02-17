India's moment, nation is leading, building technology: Intel India MD on AI Summit

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) The AI Summit marks a defining moment for India, a stage where the nation is not following key technologies but preparing to lead by building solutions unlike anywhere else in the world, Santhosh Viswanathan, Vice President & Managing Director, India Region, Intel said on Tuesday.

The Summit has brought the best minds under one roof, to deliberate on ways AI can be made scalable so everyone benefits from the technology, he told PTI.

"The energy here is palpable, it has so many stakeholders all coming to one place... it is exciting and energising... this is India's moment where we are not followers of key technology, we are going to be leading, building technology different from everywhere in the world," Viswanathan said. PTI MBI MR