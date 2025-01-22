India's non-fossil fuel-based capacity touches 218 GW-mark

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) India's total non-fossil fuel-based capacity has touched the level of 217.62 gigawatt (GW) as of January 20, an official statement said on Wednesday.

In 2024, 24.5 GW of solar capacity and 3.4 GW of wind capacity were added, reflecting more than two-fold increase in solar and 21 per cent rise in wind installations compared to 2023, the statement said.

"India is emerging as a global leader in clean energy. As on January 20th, 2025, India's total non-fossil fuel based energy capacity has reached 217.62 GW," the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy said.

As per official data, as of December 2024, India's overall power generation capacity was at 462 GW, of which 209.444 GW was renewables, including hydro.

The country aims to achieve 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based energy capacity by 2030.

The rooftop solar sector also experienced significant growth in 2024, with 4.59 GW of new capacity installed, marking a 53 per cent rise over 2023.

The PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, launched in 2024, played a crucial role in this expansion, facilitating 7 lakh rooftop solar installations within 10 months.

Additionally, the off-grid solar segment recorded 182 per cent increase, adding 1.48 GW in 2024, the ministry said.

On green hydrogen, it said the government has actively pursued the development of green hydrogen policies to reduce costs and attract investments in this emerging sector. PTI ABI TRB