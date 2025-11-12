India's non-fossil fuel based power generation capacity almost 260 GW: Shripad Naik

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Union Minister of State for New & Renewable Energy and Power Shripad Naik on Wednesday said India's installed non-fossil fuel based power generation capacity has almost touched 260 GW.

Addressing the third International Conference on Green Hydrogen 2025, the minister said this strong renewable foundation has empowered India to take the next decisive step -- the Green Hydrogen Revolution -- "converting our renewable strength into clean molecules that can decarbonise industries, fuel transport, and support global trade".

He said, "Today, our installed non-fossil fuel based power generation capacity has almost touched 260 GW, with solar and wind leading this revolution, supported by hybrid, storage, and grid modernisation initiatives." He noted that the National Green Hydrogen Mission, launched in January 2023, marked a turning point in India's clean energy story.

In just two years, we have transitioned from planning to concrete action allocating incentive schemes worth over Rs 17,000 crore for green hydrogen production and electrolyser manufacturing, he noted.

Projects have been awarded for 3,000 MW per annum of domestic electrolyser manufacturing and 8.62 lakh metric tonnes per annum of green hydrogen production, he also noted.

The SECI has discovered globally competitive prices that are among the lowest in the world, for the supply of 7.24 lakh MTPA of green ammonia to fertiliser units, he said.

Projects have been awarded for the production and supply of 20,000 MTPA of green hydrogen to IOCL, BPCL and HPCL refineries. Pilot projects are being rolled out in transport, steel, and shipping sectors, including 37 hydrogen-fuelled vehicles, nine refuelling stations, five green steel pilots, and India's first hydrogen bunkering and refuelling facility under development at VO Chidambaranar Port, he stated.

To strengthen the innovation ecosystem, India has launched four Hydrogen Valley Innovation Clusters (HVICs) -- in Jodhpur, Pune, Bhubaneswar, and Kerala -- creating integrated regional ecosystems for research, technology validation, and local manufacturing, he noted.

For skill building, 43 qualifications have been approved, 81 master trainers and 331 trainers aligned, and over 6,000 youth trained in hydrogen-related skills, he added.

The Green Hydrogen Certification Scheme of India, launched in April 2025, provides a transparent mechanism for tracing emissions and certifying truly green hydrogen.

These achievements clearly demonstrate that the National Green Hydrogen Mission is delivering tangible results -- creating infrastructure, demand, jobs, and investor confidence, he added.

As per international estimates, by 2050 nearly 190 million tonnes of hydrogen could be traded across borders.

"With our renewable energy abundance, geographic advantage, and policy clarity, India aims to capture nearly 10 per cent of global green hydrogen demand by 2030," he stated. PTI KKS TRB