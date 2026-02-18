India's oilmeals exports fall 42 pc in January on weak soyabean, rapeseedshipments

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) India's oilmeal exports declined 42 per cent year-on-year to 2,60,123 tonne in January as shipments of soyabean meal and rapeseed meal plunged, as per the data of the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA).

In January 2025, oilmeals exports stood at 4,52,352 tonne.

During April-January 2025-26, oilmeal exports fell to 3.2 million tonne from 3.6 million tonne in the same period a year ago.

Oilmeals are used as animal feed.

Soyabean meal exports declined to 132,440 tonne in January 2026 from 286,287 tonnes a year earlier, while rapeseed meal shipments fell to 64,782 tonnes from 131,641 tonnes. Groundnut meal exports also slipped to 1,067 tonnes from 2,636 tonnes.

Ricebran extraction bucked the trend, surging to 35,367 tonnes from just 63 tonnes in January 2025.

SEA attributed the rapeseed meal decline to reduced crushing activity as processors waited for fresh crop supplies expected in February and March.

Indian rapeseed meal was quoted at Rs 20,300 per tonne at Kandla, up from Rs 18,500 in November-December 2025, though below the January peak of Rs 21,617. In dollar terms, Indian rapeseed meal was priced at USD 235 per tonne at Kandla, compared with USD 276 per tonne for European Union-origin meal at Hamburg.

China, South Korea, Bangladesh and Germany are the main buyers of Indian oilmeals.