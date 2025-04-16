India's organic product exports up 34.6% in 2024-25 to USD 665.96 mn in 2024-25

New Delhi: India's organic product exports rose by 34.6 per cent in 2024-25 to USD 665.96 million in 2024-25 from USD 494.8 million in the previous fiscal on account of increase in demand for items such as pulses, essential oil, fresh fruit and vegetables in developed countries, the commerce ministry data showed.

It said that in volume terms, the shipments rose by over 4 per cent to 368,155 tonnes in the last fiscal.

"The upward trend highlights rising international demand for Indian organic products," an official said.

The data also showed that the export of organic pulses has increased to USD 17.89 million in 2024-25 from USD 5.25 million in 2023-24. Organic essential oil shipments have risen to USD 12.35 million in 2024-25 from USD 4.52 million in 2023-24. Similarly, the outbound shipments of fresh fruits and vegetables have increased to USD 9.2 million from USD 4.52 million in 2023-24.

The commerce ministry's arm APEDA has revised the NPOP's regulations to make it more farmer-friendly and help India achieve the USD 2 billion exports target for organic food products by 2030. The National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP) provides standards for organic production and procedures for accreditation of Certification Bodies.

The standards and procedures have been formulated in harmony with other International Standards regulating the import and export of organic products.

The NPOP is the primary organic regulatory standard of the Country, it is accepted by the importing countries and has been a key driver for market access of organic products.