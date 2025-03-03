India's outbound travel grows 11 pc in 2024; hits pre-Covid levels: VFS Global

Mumbai, Mar 3 (PTI) Outbound travel from India remained strong, with visa application volumes in India increasing by 11 per cent year-on-year in 2024, exceeding pre-pandemic levels (2019) by 4 per cent, outsourcing and technology service specialist VFS Global said on Monday.

The increase indicates a recovery and a rise in the number of Indian travellers visiting international destinations, VFS Global said in a statement.

Popular destinations for Indian travellers in 2024 included Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, the US, and the UK, among others, it added.

"India continues to show a strong demand for international travel, and it's clear that this robust momentum will persist in 2025. We encourage applicants to apply for their visas well in advance to avoid the last-minute rush and ensure a smooth travel experience," VFS Global Chief Operating Officer - South Asia Yummi Talwar said. PTI SM BAL BAL