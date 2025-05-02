India's participation at Wold Expo 2025 in Osaka to help boost trade, tourism

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) The participation of India at the World Expo 2025 in Osaka is expected to help boost trade and tourism as India pavilion is showcasing the country's cultural richness and commercial successes.

In 2024, the government had earmarked Rs 400 crore for participation in the World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan. The six months long expo began on April 13.

"I am confident this expo will provide a big boost to trade and tourism in India and further cement our role as the world's trusted partner!," Commerce and industry Minister Piyush Goyal said in a post on X.

The country has also participated in a similar expo in Dubai in 2020.

A World Expo is an event that brings together people and innovations from around the world in an effort to address issues facing humankind on a global scale.

These expositions started with the 1851 Great Exhibition in London and has showcased innovations like the telephone and microwave.

"The India Pavilion - BHARAT, at #EXPO2025 in Osaka, Japan, a remarkable representation of India's cultural richness and commercial successes, welcomed its 5000th visitor today," Goyal said.

One of the highlights of the pavilion has been the display of the Chandrayaan-3 landing on the moon's south pole and India's advances in space technology.

Initiatives like Make in India, Digital India and achievements in sectors like energy, IT, infrastructure, health, and tourism are also being showcased at the expo, he added. PTI RR HVA