India's potential SAF biomass feedstock projected at 100 mln tonnes by 2030: Study

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) India can emerge as a significant centre for sustainable aviation fuel production in South Asia and the country's potential biomass feedstock for the fuel is projected to be 100 million tonnes by 2030, according to a study released on Tuesday.

Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) will be key for decarbonisation of the growing global airlines' industry but production of the fuel is estimated at just 2 million tonnes (MT) this year while the estimate is that nearly 500 MT of SAF will be required to achieve net zero CO2 emissions in the air transport industry by 2050.

"... global SAF production could potentially reach 400 MT by 2050. Reaching this level is a daunting task and would represent a major scale-up in SAF capacity. However, it also reveals a significant shortfall of around 100 MT," the study by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in partnership with Worley Consulting said.

IATA represents nearly 350 airlines that account for over 80 per cent of the global air traffic.

The study said that leveraging experience from its ongoing ethanol blending programme and developing strategic government policies could position India as a significant centre for SAF production in South Asia.

"India has a wide range of potential SAF feedstocks, such as sugar/starch-based ethanol, waste oils (UCO and tallow), agricultural and forestry residues, and MSW, which could produce approximately 100 Mt of SAF biomass feedstock by 2030 and 150 Mt by 2050. This potential could be further enhanced with the expansion of non-food energy crops," it said.

UCO and MSW refer to Used Cooking Oil and Municipal Solid Waste, respectively.

"While the total unconstrained feedstock potential might exceed 1,375 MT in 2030, only 8 per cent of this, or 105 MT, is likely available for SAF. In 2030, agricultural residues will play a key role, with around 71 per cent of the total potential feedstock for SAF. Forestry residues and wood waste will follow, with 16 per cent, and MSW can comprise 7 per cent," the study said.

As per the study, by 2050, availability is expected to increase by more than 45 per cent, reaching 154 MT. The growth can be driven by increased availability of agricultural residues following crop production and improved yields, rising MSW supplies, and expansion of the ethanol industry.

"India is the world’s third-largest ethanol producer and is aiming to diversify and expand its ethanol feedstocks by increasing the production of sugarcane juice and starch-rich crops such as corn and cassava. This strategy could potentially double ethanol production from these sources by 2030. Agricultural residues will also support cellulosic ethanol production, further contributing to the SAF targets," it noted.

Globally, the study said biomass feedstock potential is estimated to reach over 12,000 MT by 2050 due to population growth and increased access to wastes while less than 35 per cent of that amount will be realistically available for bioenergy and biofuels because of competing uses.

After accounting for such uses in other sectors, around 1,580 Mt may be available for SAF production, enough to support just over 300 Mt of bio-SAF in 2050, it added.

Currently, the commercially scaled SAF production facilities use HEFA (Hydroprocessed Esters and Fatty Acids) technology such as for converting used cooking oil into SAF.

Among other efforts, the study has emphasised the need for rallying regional leadership, with North America, Brazil, Europe, India, China, and ASEAN identified as key drivers of global SAF output.

IATA Director General Willie Walsh said the potential to turn SAF feedstock into real SAF production is in the hands of policy makers and business leaders, particularly in the energy sector.