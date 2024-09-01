India's power consumption declines 4.7 pc to 144.2 billion units in Aug

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) India's power consumption declined 4.7 to 144.21 billion units (BU) in August compared to the year-ago period, mainly due to the above normal rainfall across the country which reduced the use of cooling appliances like air conditioners and desert coolers.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the country recorded 287.1 mm of rainfall in August, which is about 16 per cent higher than the normal 248.1 mm.

In August 2023, the power consumption stood at 151.32 BU, according to official data.

The highest supply in a day (peak power demand met) also contracted to 216.68 GW in August 2024 against 236.29 GW in the year-ago month.

The peak power demand touched an all-time high of about 250GW in May this year. The previous all-time high peak power demand of 243.27 GW was recorded in September 2023.

Earlier this year, the power ministry projected a peak power demand of 235 GW during the day and 225 GW during evening hours for May and 240 GW during daytime and 235 GW in the evening hours for June.

The ministry also estimated that peak power demand may hit 260 GW this summer.

Experts said the widespread above normal rainfall in the country reduced the use of cooling appliances like air conditioners and desert coolers.

This led to decline in power consumption as well as growth in power demand in the country in August, they said.

The demand for power as well as consumption will continue to be steady in the coming days due to improvement in commercial and industrial consumption in the country with the onset of festival season from Ganesh Chaturthi this month, they added. PTI KKS TRB