India's power consumption rises 1.4 pc to 129.89 billion units in March

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) India's power consumption growth remained subdued at 1.4 per cent to 129.89 billion units (BU) in March as compared to the year-ago period mainly due to pleasant weather, according to government data.

In March 2023, power consumption stood at 128.12 BU, lower than 128.47 BU recorded in the same month a year earlier, the data showed.

The highest supply in a day (peak power demand) rose to 221.70 GW in March 2024 as opposed to 208.92 GW in March 2023 and 199.43 GW in March 2022.

Experts said power consumption as well as demand growth remained subdued in March as the weather remained pleasant across the country and people did not feel the need for heating or cooling appliances, especially in north India.

The power ministry has estimated around 260 GW of peak demand during summer.

The experts said power demand as well as consumption will see robust growth April onwards with the onset of summer.

The power ministry had estimated the country's electricity demand to touch 229 GW during summer in 2023, but it did not reach the projected level in April-July due to unseasonal rainfall.

Peak supply, however, touched a new high of 224.1 GW in June before dropping to 209.03 GW in July.

Peak demand touched 238.82 GW in August 2023, while it was 243.27 GW in September, 222.16 GW in October, 204.77 GW in November, 213.79 GW in December 2023, 223.51 GW in January 2024 and 222.72 GW in February 2024.

Industry experts said power consumption was affected in March, April, May, and June in 2023 due to widespread rainfall.

They said power consumption grew in August, September, and October, mainly due to humid weather conditions, and also a pick-up in industrial activities ahead of the festive season.

Experts are expecting steady power consumption growth due to improvement in economic activities and onset of summer in March. PTI KKS SGC TRB