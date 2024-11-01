India's power consumption rises marginally to 140.4 bn units in Oct

New Delhi: India's power consumption rose marginally by about one per cent to 140.47 billion units (BU) in October compared to a year ago, mainly due to heavier base effect.

In the year-ago period, the power consumption grew by over 22 per cent to 139.44 BU from 113.94 BU in October 2022.

The highest supply in a day (peak power demand met) dipped to 219.22 GW in October 2024 from 221.53 GW in the year-ago month.

The peak power demand touched an all-time high of about 250 GW in May this year. The previous all-time high peak power demand of 243.27 GW was recorded in September 2023.

Earlier this year, the power ministry projected a peak power demand of 235 GW during the day and 225 GW during evening hours for May while 240 GW during daytime and 235 GW in the evening hours for June.

The ministry also estimated that peak power demand may hit 260 GW this summer.

Noting that October 2024 was the warmest in many decades as per official data, the experts opined that power demand as well as consumption showed marginal growth mainly due to a higher base effect.

They further added that the decline in peak power demand in October also shows the effect of the onset of winter season, especially in Northern India where consumption of electricity rises due to use of cooling appliances like air conditioners and desert coolers.

However, they said that the demand for power and consumption will continue to be steady in the coming days due to good commercial and industrial activities.