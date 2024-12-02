India's power consumption up 5 pc to 125.44 bn units in Nov

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) India's power consumption rose 5.14 per cent to 125.44 billion units (BU) in November as compared to the year-ago month.

In November 2023, power consumption was 119.30 GW, as per the government data.

The highest supply in a day (peak power demand met) also rose marginally to 207.42 GW in November 2024 from 204.56 GW in the year-ago period.

The peak power demand touched an all-time high of about 250 GW in May this year. The previous all-time high peak power demand of 243.27 GW was recorded in September 2023.

Earlier this year, the power ministry projected a peak power demand of 235 GW during the day and 225 GW during evening hours for May while 240 GW during daytime and 235 GW in the evening hours for June.

The ministry had also estimated that peak power demand may hit 260 GW this summer.

Noting that November 2024 was the warmest in last four to five years as per official data, the experts opined that power demand as well as consumption showed subdued growth mainly due to slow onset of winters.

They further said that marginal rise in peak power demand in November also shows the effect of warmer-than-normal month, especially in Northern India where consumption of electricity rises due to use of heaters and geysers in winter due to dip in mercury.

However, they said that the demand for power and consumption will continue to be steady in the coming days due to good commercial and industrial activities as well as dip in the temperature.