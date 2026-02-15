India's power generation capacity addition crosses 50 GW during Apr-Jan period

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) India's power generation capacity addition from all energy sources has crossed record the 50 GW-mark during April-January period in the ongoing fiscal year, according to an official statement.

This marks the highest-ever capacity addition in a single year, surpassing the previous record of 34,054 MW achieved during 2024–25, the power ministry said in a statement.

During the current financial year 2025–26 (up to January 31), a record 52,537 MW of generation capacity (from all sources) was added, it said.

Of this, 39,657 MW has been added from renewable energy sources, which includes 34,955 MW of solar power, 4,613 MW of wind power.

Further, this also implies that during 2025-26 (upto 31.1.2026), there was an addition of more than 11% to the total installed capacity of the country.

As on January 31, 2026, India's total installed power generation capacity stands at 520,510.95 MW, comprising fossil fuel-based capacity of 248,541.62 MW; non-fossil fuel capacity of 271,969.33 MW; nuclear power of 8,780 MW, and renewable energy sources of 263,189.33 MW. PTI KKS TRB