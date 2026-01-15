India's power sector has half a trillion dollar investment potential in next 7 years: Power secy

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) India has the investment potential of half a trillion dollar (Rs 45 lakh crore) in the power sector, including generation, transmission, and storage, in the next seven years, a senior official said on Thursday.

Addressing reporters ahead of the Bharat Electricity Summit 2026, Union Power Secretary Pankaj Agarwal said power transmission network in the country will soon touch 5 lakh circuit kilometer (ckm) mark as it has already achieved 4.97 lakh ckm.

"India is a high growth market. We estimate an investment potential of about half a trillion dollar over the next seven years in electricity generation, transmission, energy storage and distribution," he said.

The Bharat Electricity Summit 2026, a global conference-cum-exhibition for the power and electricity sector, will be held from March 19-22, 2026 at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi, as per a statement.

A formal announcement to this effect was made on Thursday by Union Minister of Power Manohar Lal in New Delhi.

The minister also unveiled Brochure and Teaser Film for the Summit.

Lal said India needs to focus on new technology in the power sector. India has successfully met 250 GW peak demand in 2024, he said, adding, "We are bringing Electricity Amendment Bill 2026." The four-day summit themed "Electrifying Growth. Empowering Sustainability. Connecting Globally" will showcase the country's leadership in the global energy transition while addressing challenges and opportunities in the power sector.

The summit will bring together domestic and international stakeholders from the government, industry, academia, and civil society to deliberate on the future of electricity and sustainable energy systems, facilitate cross-sector dialogue and for strengthening global cooperation, fostering strategic partnerships.

The event, which will host over 500 exhibitors, will have 25,000+ attendees and 1,000+ delegates and 300 speakers from India and abroad.

Bharat Electricity Summit 2026 shall be a platform to convene global policymakers, CEOs, government leaders, electricity experts, investors, regulators, innovators, suppliers, and solution providers. PTI KKS TRB