India's RE power generation grows 86 pc to 360 billion units in 10 years: Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) The country has registered an 86 per cent increase in power generation through renewable sources to 360 BU in the past 10 years, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said noting India is the only G20 country to have met its climate targets ahead of schedule.

The minister for new and renewable energy made the remarks while addressing the ongoing 'Hamburg Sustainability Conference' in Germany, an official statement said.

India has witnessed a transformative increase in its renewable energy capacity since 2014, with a 175 per cent rise from 75 GW to over 208 GW today. Total RE increased from 193.5 billion units to 360 BU, marking an 86 per cent rise during this period, Joshi said.

"India is the only G20 country to have met its climate targets ahead of schedule, despite having the lowest per capita emissions among G20 nations," he noted.

The minister further said that India is also upgrading its port infrastructure to support green shipping fuels and vessels using hybrid models, with the goal becoming top five shipbuilding nations by 2047.

"As we progress towards achieving net-zero emissions, the necessity for sustainable maritime transport has become very important. India is making significant strides in the green shipping sector, driven by government initiatives, technological advancements, and international collaborations," he stated.

He also invited international stakeholders to explore opportunities in India's ambitious green hydrogen and renewable energy sectors.