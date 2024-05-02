India's services exports decline marginally in March to USD 30 bn

Mumbai, May 2 (PTI) India's services exports declined 1.3 per cent in March to USD 30 billion while imports fell by 2.1 per cent to USD 16.61 billion, showed Reserve Bank data released on Thursday.

As per RBI's data on India’s international trade in services, the trade surplus during March 2024 was USD 13.4 billion.

Both exports and imports of services were in positive zone in the preceding two months.

According to the commerce ministry data, the services export during fiscal 2023-24 is estimated at USD 339.62 billion and imports at USD 177.56 billion.

The trade surplus or difference between exports and imports works out to be USD 162 billion during the year.

Despite persistent global challenges, overall exports (merchandise and services) are estimated to reach USD 776.68 billion in 2023-24 as compared to USD 776.40 billion in 2022-23.