India's smartphone export to US triples to USD 1.47 bn in Oct

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) India's smartphone exports to the US more than three-fold year-on-year to USD 1.47 billion in October despite global challenges, according to the government data.

The export stood at USD 0.46 billion in October last year.

Cumulatively, smartphone exports to the United States surged to USD 10.78 billion during April-October this fiscal from USD 3.60 billion in the year-ago period, the data showed.

The shipments were registering a decline on a monthly basis, but now they have rebounded.

It was USD 1.65 billion in April and USD 2.29 billion in May. But, exports fell to USD 1.99 billion in June, USD 1.52 billion in July, USD 0.96 billion in August and USD 0.88 billion in September.

This momentum held firm even as tariff-related uncertainties threatened to weigh on demand and pricing, an official said.

However, on a year-on-year basis, these exports to the US were registering positive growth. It was USD 0.66 billion in April last year, and USD 0.76 billion in May 2024, USD 0.59 billion in June last year, USD 0.49 billion in July 2024, USD 0.39 billion in August last year and USD 0.26 billion in September 2024.

According to data, India's worldwide smartphone exports rose from USD 10.68 billion to USD 15.95 billion in April-October 2025, marking a 49.35 per cent expansion.

The world market consistently showed strong double-digit growth, led by solid gains in May (66.54 per cent to USD 2.96 billion), June (66.61 per cent to USD 2.68 billion), and September (82.27 per cent to USD 1.68 billion), signalling India's growing integration into global supply chains.

The ability to achieve positive growth despite tariff pressures in the US reflects India's strategic advantages, scale efficiencies, improved production-linked incentives, deepening vendor ecosystems, and sustained investment from global smartphone majors, the official said.