India's soybean meal exports plunge 37 pc to 1.73 lakh tonne in Dec due to high prices: SOPA

Indore, Jan 13 (PTI) India's exports of soybean meal declined by 37.50 per cent year-on-year to 1.73 lakh tonne in December 2025 because of its high prices as compared to the other exporting nations, including the US.

According to Soybean Processors Association of India (SOPA), 2.77 lakh tonne of soybean meal was exported from India in December 2024.

As per an official of SOPA, during December 2025, the UAE, Iran, Nepal, and Bangladesh emerged as the top importers of Indian soybean meal.

"Indian soybean meal prices are still higher than those of major exporting countries like the US, Brazil, and Argentina," SOPA Executive Director DN Pathak told PTI.

Due to this, demand for Indian soybean meal in the international market remains under pressure, he said.

Soybean meal is the product left after soybean oil is extracted from processing plants.

This product is a significant source of protein. It is used to produce food products such as soy flour and soybean chunks, as well as animal feed and feed for poultry and fish.

Established in 1979, Indore-based SOPA is the only national-level body representing the soybean processors, farmers, exporters and brokers in India working towards the aim to strengthen soybean as a viable crop.

The main objective of SOPA is to encourage the development and promotion of soy-based products in the interest of the farmers as well as the processors.

Madhya Pradesh is the main soybean-growing state of India. PTI HWP MAS ANU ANU