India's strengths in AI can boost jobs, productivity, innovation across sectors: IT Secy

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) India's strength lies in its ability to build and deploy artificial intelligence (AI) solutions globally, offering an opportunity to drive greater productivity, employment, and innovation across sectors, Electronics and Information Technology Secretary S Krishnan said on Thursday.

Krishnan, speaking at the curtain-raiser of the 'AI for Social Impact’ thematic track at the Emerging Science, Technology, and Innovation Conclave (ESTIC) 2025, said the country's goal of becoming Viksit Bharat by 2047 could only be realised through widespread use of technology, with AI playing a crucial role.

"The big opportunity for India lies in the fact that we have a technology force, which can actually create and deploy applications, not just in India, but elsewhere in the world, to ensure that the benefits of AI, in terms of enhanced productivity, efficiency, and so on, are achieved.

"That is the opportunity we have to truly capitalise on. And if we do that...newer jobs will arise, there will be newer applications, the quality of services, the quality of products, everything will improve. I think the opportunities are immense," Krishnan said.

With proper application, Krishnan said, AI could significantly improve outcomes in sectors such as agriculture and healthcare, leading to gains in productivity, service quality, and efficiency.

Stressing the need for inclusivity, he said India must design mechanisms to ensure that people across all segments of society can access and benefit from technology in ways that make a meaningful difference to their lives.

The impact of AI on Indian society, he said, would be distinct from that in other parts of the world, given the country's edge in technology adoption, as already seen.

Jointly organised by 13 ministries and departments, ESTIC-2025 will be held from 3 to 5 November 2025 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

The conclave, which is likely to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will feature plenary addresses by global experts and Nobel laureates, thematic technical discussions with science and technology leaders, women entrepreneurs and deep-tech startup CEOs.