India's success not given; youth need to come out of chill mode to achieve newer heights: Kotak

Mumbai, Dec 1 (PTI) India's success is not a given, and the youth ought to come out of their "chill mode” to take the country to newer heights, financial services sector veteran Uday Kotak said on Monday.

Speaking at Somaiya Vidyavihar University's 84th foundation day event, the billionaire banker advised the youth to strive for success.

The current generation of youngsters is more secure and confident unlike the previous one which worked hard for the betterment of the nation, Kotak said.

"The next generation is much more confident and secure. I call them ‘cruise mode generation’… This generation needs to remain confident, but get out of the cruise mode," he added.

The youth, he stressed, needs to have a purpose and be more passionate about the country’s growth.

"Our success is not a given. We need to earn it. We need to be restless. We need to go with a mindset that there are many people out to get us," Kotak said.

"Let us not assume success as a given. Let us take the world on with a sense of paranoia," he added.

After 80 years of peace, the world is going through a major catharsis with changes across geopolitics and technology, he said, adding "significant challenges await us in future”.

He also rued the lack of original research in India, and asked for a focus on creating products which the country can own.

India is focused on services, overlooking product development and mostly engages in creating products for other countries, he said. PTI AA DR DR