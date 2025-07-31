India's sugar output seen rising 18 pc to 34.9 million tonnes in 2025-26: ISMA

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) India's sugar production is expected to rise 18 per cent to 34.90 million tonnes in the 2025-26 season starting in October, with a scope for exports of 2 million tonnes, the Indian Sugar and Bio-energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA) said on Thursday.

Sugar production is estimated at 26.10 million tonnes in the current 2024-25 season (October-September).

"The sugar production is estimated to be higher at 34.90 million tonnes with upward bias and there is scope for export of 2 million tonnes in 2025-26 season," ISMA President Gautam Goel told reporters while releasing the first preliminary estimate.

About 5 million tonnes of sugar can be diverted next season for ethanol production compared with 3.5 million tonnes in the current season, he said.

The government has allowed exports of 1 million tonnes in the current season.

Goel said the industry body will seek "timely" permission for 2 million tonne sugar exports, higher diversion for ethanol, an increase in the minimum selling price of sugar as well as prices of ethanol made from B molasses and cane juice.

ISMA projected higher sugar output in top-producing states: Uttar Pradesh at 10.25 million tonnes, Maharashtra at 13.26 million tonnes, and Karnataka at 6.61 million tonnes for the 2025-26 season.

Sugarcane production is estimated to increase to 13.26 million tonnes as against 9.33 million tonnes on likely better yields and increased acerage due to good monsoon. PTI LUX HVA