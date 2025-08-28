India's tablet market dips 32.3 pc in first half of 2025, Samsung tops chart

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) India's tablet PC market declined by 32.3 per cent to 2.15 million units in the first half of 2025 due to reduction in government funded manifesto programme, market research firm IDC said in a report on Thursday.

Despite a dip in shipments, Samsung led the market with 41.3 per cent share, followed by Lenovo with 12.3 per cent and Apple with 11.8 per cent market share, according to International Data Corporation's (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker.

"India's tablet market (including both detachable and slate tablets) shipped 2.15 million units in the first half of 2025 (1H25), marking a 32.2 per cent year-over-year (YoY) decline. The market experienced a deeper contraction in 2Q25, with shipments down 42.1 per cent YoY, following an 18.4 per cent YoY decline in the first quarter of 2025," the report said.

The detachable tablet segment grew by 18.9 per cent YoY, the slate tablet category declined sharply by 44.4 per cent YoY, pulling down overall volumes.

"The downturn is largely attributed to a drop in commercial shipments, primarily driven by a reduction in government-funded manifesto programs, which historically represent a significant portion of the commercial segment," the report said.

Samsung led the market in both the commercial segment (47.9 per cent) and the consumer segment (37.6 per cent). Samsung's dominance was driven by public sector education projects and an aggressive inventory push, particularly targeting online channels.

"In the second quarter of 2025, the vendor continued to dominate the market, holding a 40.8 per cent share of the total market," the report said.

Lenovo secured second position with 12.3 per cent overall market share as the brand performed particularly well in the commercial segment, gaining traction in both the SMB and enterprise spaces.

Apple ranked third with 11.8 per cent overall market share.

"The company (Apple) maintained a strong 14.4 per cent share of the consumer segment, supported by the launch of new iPad models and targeted student discount programs. In the commercial segment, Apple's share increased to 7.3 per cent, as it breached 20.1 per cent share in the enterprise segment," the report said.

According to IDC estimates, Xiaomi and Acer clocked 11.4 per cent and 9.1 per cent market share respectively in the first half.

Acer was the biggest loser in the tablet PC segment as its shipment plunged around 73 per cent on a YoY basis in the first half of 2025, as per the report. PTI PRS HVA