India's tablet market falls 22 pc in Jun quarter

New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) Tablet market shipment in India declined by 22 per cent year-over-year in the June 2023 quarter, while it grew 29 per cent quarter-on-quarter, CyberMedia Research said in a report.

Apple led the tablet market with a marginally higher share than Samsung.

"The overall tablet market witnessed a 22 per cent YoY decline in the second quarter, 2023," CMR's Tablet PC market report said.

According to the report, 5G tablets show a 7 per cent year-on-year growth.

"WiFi tablet shipments surged 12 per cent YoY, claiming a 54 per cent shipment share," the report noted.

Both Apple and Samsung tablet shipments during the quarter grew by six per cent.

However, Apple led the market with 25.38 per cent share, closely followed by Samsung at 25.31 per cent.

Lenovo's shipment declined by 30 per cent, but it still managed to be in third spot with a 23 per cent market share.

Realme tablet shipment more than halved to register 8 per cent market share. Xiaomi tablet shipments grew 155 per cent to clock a market share of 6 per cent.

"As the festive season approaches, we foresee a surge in tablet acquisitions. The remarkable speed and minimal latency of 5G herald fresh prospects for tablet gaming.

"The advent of foldables further bridges the chasm between conventional tablets and laptops, granting a blend of portability and elevated productivity," CyberMedia Research Analyst -Industry Intelligence Group - Menka Kumari said.