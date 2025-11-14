India's telecom systems unmatched, form backbone of digital India: Vice President C P Radhakrishnan

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) The journey of India's telecom system has been "uncomparable" and "remarkable", Vice President C P Radhakrishnan said on Friday describing telecommunication as the backbone of digital India, powering everything from framework of governance to education, and finance to innovation.

Speaking at the Diamond Jubilee celebration marking 60 years of Indian Telecommunications Service (ITS), Radhakrishnan emphasised that the next chapter of connectivity must be built on the solid foundations of ethics, ensuring data and networks serve each and every Indian and that no one, however distant or disadvantaged, is left behind.

Be it policy formulation, spectrum management or ensuring safe and robust networks, ITS officers have been the state's most trusted architects of transformation, he said.

India's telecommunication growth stands as a reflection of their expert engineering and institutional strength, he further said.

Noting the rapid evolution and growth of the telecommunication system in India, he described the journey as uncomparable, and remarkable.

"Telecommunication is the backbone of digital India, supporting the edifice of governance, education, finance and innovation. If roads and railways powered the industrial era, it is your vision and stewardship that power the India of the future....a nation powered by ideas and information," he said.

Constituted in 1965, the Indian Telecommunications Service is an organized civil service of the government. The service was created to meet the techno-managerial requirements of the government in areas related to telecommunications.