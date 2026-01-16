India's textile exports maintain growth momentum in December despite tariff shocks

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) India's textile and apparel exports have demonstrated resilience in December, growing for the second straight month on a year-on-year basis, despite a subdued global trade environment and a 50 per cent tariff imposed by the US, the country's largest export market for the segment.

The 0.40 per cent growth in textile and apparel exports in December 2025 over the previous year to USD 3.27 billion, for the second consecutive month following strong growth in November, reflects the sector's "adaptability, diversified market presence, and strength in value-added and labour-intensive segments," the Textile Ministry stated.

During December 2025, export growth was broad-based across key segments, led by handicrafts (7.2pc), ready-made garments (2.89), and MMF yarn, fabrics, and made-ups (3.99 pc).

These trends underline India's competitive advantage in value-added manufacturing, traditional crafts, and employment-intensive production, even amid volatile global demand conditions, the ministry stated.

On a calendar year-basis (January-December 2025), textile and apparel exports remained stable at USD 37.54 billion, with notable cumulative growth in handicrafts (17.5 pc), ready-made garments (3.5 per cent), and jute products (3.5 per cent).

Stability at this scale, despite geopolitical tensions and inflationary pressures in key markets, reflects the sector's structural strength and diversified export basket, the textile ministry said.

A key highlight of 2025 has been significant market diversification.

During January-November 2025, India's textile sector recorded export growth across 118 countries and export destinations compared to the corresponding period of 2024, reflecting a broad-based improvement in market performance.

Strong expansion was observed in both emerging and traditional markets, including the United Arab Emirates (9.5 per cent), Egypt (29.1 per cent), Poland (19.3 per cent), Sudan (182.9 per cent), Japan (14.6 per cent), Nigeria (20.5 per cent), Argentina (77.8 per cent), Cameroon (152.9 per cent), and Uganda (75.7 per cent), along with steady growth in key European markets such as Spain (7.9 per cent), France, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

This diversified growth pattern underscores the resilience of India's textile export sector and the strengthening of India's global market presence across a wide range of destinations, the ministry stated.

Overall, the sustained export momentum, widening market footprint, and strong performance of value-added segments reaffirm India's position as a reliable and resilient global sourcing hub for textiles and apparel.

With continued emphasis on diversification, competitiveness, and MSME participation, the sector is well-placed to scale up exports and deepen its integration with global value chains in the period ahead. PTI RSN TRB