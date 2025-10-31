New Delhi: India's exports of textiles, gems and jewellery, and marine products recorded healthy growth in several non-US markets during January-September 2025, reflecting a broad-based diversification in the country's outbound shipments, according to the commerce ministry data.

Exports from these sectors to destinations such as the UAE, Vietnam, Belgium, and Saudi Arabia recorded sharp increases, driven by rising demand across Asia, Europe, and West Asia.

The data showed that India's marine exports during January-September rose 15.6 per cent year-on-year to USD 4.83 billion, driven primarily by surging demand in several non-US destinations.

While the US continues to remain the top individual destination (USD 1.44 billion), the sharpest expansions have been recorded in Vietnam (100.4 per cent), Belgium (73.0 per cent), and Thailand (54.4 per cent), reflecting a growing diversification of India's seafood trade footprint within Asia and Europe.

Substantial increases were also noted in China (9.8 per cent), Malaysia (64.2 per cent), and Japan (10.9 per cent), highlighting sustained appetite for Indian marine products across key Asian consumption hubs.

"A clear trend of export diversification is visible, with emerging destinations such as Vietnam and Belgium gaining market share, while established Asian partners like Thailand, Malaysia, and China have deepened their import volumes," an official said.

The diversification reduces India's overdependence on the US market, where Indian exporters are facing a steep 50 per cent tariff, and indicates a strategic pivot toward resilient, multi-market growth, supported by India's improving seafood processing capacity, traceability compliance, and trade linkages under free trade frameworks, the official added.

Similarly, the country's textiles exports are making inroads into new and emerging markets such as Peru and Nigeria.

India's textile exports recorded a modest but positive growth of 1.23 per cent during January-September 2025, reaching USD 28.05 billion, reflecting a phase of gradual recovery supported by robust demand in several non-US markets.

The United Arab Emirates led the growth with exports rising 8.6 per cent (USD 136.5 million), reaffirming its position as a key regional hub for Indian textiles.

Gains were also recorded in the Netherlands (11.8 per cent), Poland (24.1 per cent), Spain (9.1 per cent), and Egypt (24.5 per cent), signalling growing traction across Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East.

The country's gems and jewellery exports too witnessed a modest rise of 1.24 per cent during the first half of this calendar year to USD 22.73 billion, the data showed.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) remained the largest destination, with exports increasing by 37.7 per cent (USD 1.93 billion).

Strong gains were also recorded in South Korea (134 per cent), Saudi Arabia (68 per cent), and Canada (41 per cent), reflecting growing demand for Indian jewellery and cut-and-polished diamonds in emerging luxury and investment-driven markets.

Notably, Mexico and China emerged as new high-growth destinations, signalling the sector's widening reach into Latin America and East Asia.