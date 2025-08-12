India's tourism sector to contribute significantly to job creation in coming years: FAITH Chairman

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) India's tourism and hospitality sector will contribute significantly to the overall employment in the country in the coming years, Federation of Associations in Tourism and Hospitality (FAITH) Chairman Puneet Chhatwal said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference on the national tourism conclave organised by FAITH on August 12-13, Chhatwal, who is also the MD and CEO of Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), said the country's tourism sector has not benefited from the reforms in the way that it should have, so that it can contribute more to the GDP and jobs.

"This sector was, is and remains, the highest multiplicator of jobs in the world. So one out of four new jobs in the world comes from the tourism, aviation and hospitality sector. And given that we have the demographic dividend, it's a great timing now to create jobs," he said.

Highlighting the importance of the unorganised sector in tourism, Chhatwal said unfortunately, it does not get counted.

"So if we extrapolate, even today, I think seven to 9 per cent of all the employment comes from this sector, and it is definitely going to hit a double digit in the next few years to come," he said.

Addressing the conference, FAITH members stressed upon the need for an Incredible India, 2.0, describing it as "the need of the hour".

FAITH through the conference aims to carve a roadmap to create a path to a USD 3 trillion tourism economy of Viksit Bharat Vision of USD 30 trillion India's GDP.

It also plans to lay the blueprint for enhancing the employment in tourism from approximately 5 crore currently to almost 20 crore (both directly & indirectly).