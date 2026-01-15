India's US exports slip 1.83 pc to USD 6.88 bn in Dec

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) India's merchandise exports to the US declined 1.83 per cent to USD 6.88 billion in December 2025 due to high tariffs imposed by America, according to Commerce Ministry data.

Exports also contracted in September and October last year. However, it rose 22.61 per cent in November.

Exports to the US stood at USD 7.01 billion in December 2024.

Imports grew 7.57 per cent to USD 4.03 billion in December 2025, data showed.

During the April-December period of this fiscal year, the country's exports to the US increased 9.75 per cent to USD 65.87 billion, while imports rose 12.85 per cent to USD 39.43 billion.

The US has imposed a sweeping 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods entering American markets from August 27. The two countries are negotiating a bilateral trade agreement to boost two-way commerce.

On the data, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said that despite challenges, exports have recorded positive growth.

"We have been holding well. We are in positive territory...Going forward, we hope that we will be in positive territory," he told reporters here.

India is buying oil from all its traditional suppliers, he added.

"We are buying oil from the US also...our growth in purchases from the US rose by 40-50 per cent in nine months...that's why imports from the US were also robust," he added.

India's exports to the UAE, Germany, Hong Kong, Spain, Malaysia and Vietnam saw positive growth during the month under review.

However, exports to the Netherlands, UK, Bangladesh, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Italy, Australia, Nepal, Brazil, South Africa and France registered negative growth.

On the imports front, inbound shipments in December declined from nations like Russia, Switzerland, Indonesia, Thailand and Qatar.

However, imports rose from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Singapore, and Japan.