India’s women-led tech startups secure USD 1.1 billion funding in 2025:Tracxn

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Funding for women co-founded tech startups in India stabilised at approximately USD 1.1 billion across 407 rounds in 2025, down 9 per cent from USD 1.2 billion in 2024 but reflecting a disciplined capital phase with larger average cheques, according to a report by data intelligence firm Tracxn.

While the number of funding rounds dropped by 29 per cent (from 580 in 2024 to 407 in 2025), the median deal size jumped from USD 2.4 million in 2024 to USD 3.8 million in 2025, with investors concentrating capital on high-conviction, sustainable businesses with proven revenue visibility.

Tracxn defines the current period as one of "recovery and disciplined capital," distinguished by a steady flow of new entrants into the ecosystem, and a growing cohort of well-funded growth-stage startups.

"India Tech’s women co-founded startup ecosystem entered a disciplined capital phase, where funding levels remained stable while investors concentrated capital in fewer, higher-quality companies. Funding stabilisation alongside strong growth-stage participation signalled that investors continued backing Women co-founded startups with proven traction, even as the broader market remained selective.

"Capital increasingly concentrated around fewer, high-conviction women co-founded startups, reflecting investors prioritising scale, capital efficiency, and strong revenue visibility," Tracxn said.

Early-stage funding increased from USD 528 million in 2024 to USD 572 million in 2025, even as deal volume declined from 98 to 82 rounds.

Seed-stage and late-stage funding however moderated to USD 259 million and USD 283 million, respectively.

Jewellery brand Giva, co-founded by Nikita Prasad, raised USD 62 million in a series C funding round in June 2025, while speciality coffee chain Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters, co-founded by Namrata Asthana, secured USD 25 million in the same month.

Bengaluru topped in 2025 with a total funding of USD 447 million, followed by Gurugram (USD 115 million), and Mumbai (USD 112 million). PTI ANK ANK MR