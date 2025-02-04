INDIAsize to be released at Bharat Tex later this month: Textiles secretary

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) The much-awaited 'INDIAsize' initiative, a study which aims to establish standardized measurements designed to better suit the Indian body types, will be released at the Bharat Tex event later this month, Textiles Secretary Neelam Shami Rao said on Tuesday.

A set of anthropometric data will be released in the public domain for the industry to provide feedback on any required changes, before the standardised measurements are adopted for retail apparel.

Presently, international and domestic brands available in India use measurements from the US or the UK for garments, having 'small', 'medium' and 'large' sizes.

However, Western body types differ from Indians in terms of height, weight or specific measurements of body parts, which sometimes causes fitting issues.

The Ministry of Textiles sanctioned the INDIAsize project to develop standard body sizes for the Indian apparel sector to address the prevailing disparities and inconsistencies in provided fits.

"INDIAsize is a scientific study basically, so they will do a Masterclass with the industry. They will do a lot of sessions with the industry. They will also reveal a certain set of anthropometric data for the industry to respond that what kind of tweaking and what kind of nuances they want.

"It is a release in the public domain of the database. It is a study," the textiles secretary said.

The secretary was speaking on the occasion of the unveiling of the Bharat Tex 2025 app and website here.

Bharat Tex 2025, to be held from February 14-17, is a mega exhibition which is expected to attract over 5,000 exhibitors, 6,000 international buyers from 120 countries, and more than 1,20,000 visitors.