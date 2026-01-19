IndiaSkills 2025-26: Skilled youth from 8 North-Eastern states to compete on national platform

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary on Monday inaugurated the IndiaSkills Regional Competition 2025-26 for the North-East at Gauhati University, Guwahati, Assam, that will bring together skilled youth from all eight North-Eastern states to compete across 26 skill categories on a national platform.

Chaudhary, the Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Minister of State for Education, emphasised the growing importance of integrating skilling with formal education in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

He noted that closer alignment between education and skill development expands pathways for employability, entrepreneurship, and lifelong learning, while making young people future-ready for a rapidly evolving economy.

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, along with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), is bringing IndiaSkills skilling championship to the North-Eastern region for the first time, providing young talent from the region an opportunity to participate in a national-level skills competition closer to home.

Addressing the gathering, the minister highlighted that the Prime Minister's sustained focus on the North-East -- evident through frequent visits and policy prioritisation -- has created renewed confidence and opportunity for the region's youth. He noted that initiatives such as IndiaSkills complement this vision by taking national platforms directly to young talent in the region.

"IndiaSkills is not merely a competition; it is a celebration of excellence, discipline, and the dignity of work. The North-East has immense talent and aspiration, and this platform reflects our confidence that youth from this region are ready to lead India's skilled workforce and contribute meaningfully to the nation’s growth," Chaudhary said.

IndiaSkills has drawn 162 competitors from all eight North-Eastern states. ` Students from Directorate General of Training institutions, including Industrial Training Institutes and National Skill Training Institutes, are participating across several skill categories, including automobile technology, cloud computing, mobile applications development, software and web technologies, fashion technology, bakery and patisserie, retail sales, and visual merchandising, among others. PTI RSN DRR