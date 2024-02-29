IndiaTech, T9L collaborates to start startup incubation programme QUBE

New Delhi, Feb 29 (PTI) Startup studio T9L and IndiaTech, which represents Indian startups and investors in the technology space, on Thursday on said they had entered into a partnership to start an early-stage incubation programme for startups called QUBE.

With an initial investment from several industry bodies and individuals, the T9L QUBE plans to onboard 25 startups in its first cohort, a statement said.

According to the statement, the T9L's innovative model has proven highly effective, boasting a portfolio of over 50 startups that has a cumulative valuation exceeding USD 1.5 billion.

Docquity, SpotDraft, NirogStreet, UoLo, PumPumPum, HealthTrip, Tota, ShipsKart, PeopleMatters, CrownIt and RupeePower are among the notable startups from T9L's portfolio.

"Navigating the journey from concept to scalable business is fraught with challenges, notably in execution areas like product development, growth, brand building and fundraising," T9L CEO and Co-Founder Fahad Moti Khan said in the statement.

In collaboration with IndiaTech, T9L aims to utilise its methodologies and IndiaTech's extensive network and insights, offering critical support to startups during their most vulnerable stages, Khan said.

Indiatech.org CEO Rameesh Kailasam said in the statement that the concept of incubation is fast undergoing a disruptive change in India.

This initiative will be instrumental in shaping the course of emerging early-stage startups in their journey to becoming unicorns, Kailasam stated.

The founding team includes Fahad Moti Khan (T9L), Achint Sachdeva (Goldman Sachs, Grant Thornton), Nitin Awasthi (T9L), Arjun Maheshwari (Instamedia, Betaout, Bluecore). PTI KKS TRB