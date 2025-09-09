Indigenous fairs to be organised for farmers: Haryana Agriculture Min

Chandigarh, Sep 9 (PTI) Haryana Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana on Tuesday announced the promotion of indigenous fairs in the state to provide information on organic farming and new technologies.

Along with this, all departments will be involved to encourage indigenous products, which will play an important role in strengthening the country's economy, he added.

Rana also said that from September 17 to October 2, a 'Sewa Pakhwada' (service fortnight) will be observed, and during this period, all MLAs and ministers will meet farmers to discuss preparations for Rabi crops and address their issues.

Rana assured the farmers that the Haryana government stands firmly with them and is committed to resolving all their problems.

He said the government is fully dedicated to farmers' welfare, and under the leadership of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, all steps are being taken to provide relief to farmers affected by waterlogging caused by rains.

According to an official statement, Rana urged farmers to upload details of their crop losses, caused by recent floods/waterlogging, on the "Haryana Kshatipurti Portal" by September 15, so that compensation can be provided quickly after verification.

The chief minister has directed all concerned Deputy Commissioners to provide every possible help to farmers in flood-affected areas, Rana said.

About his recent visit to France and the Netherlands, Rana said that during this trip, he learned about new technologies and markets related to agricultural products, especially potato and flower farming.

"The Potato conference in the Netherlands provided insights into how potato production and exports take place in Europe," he noted.

Rana further said that, inspired by Europe's strong floriculture sector, Haryana also plans to promote flower farming in the state.

The minister said the visit was highly successful and that the state's Agriculture Department will take necessary steps to encourage farmers to adopt the latest technologies used in global horticulture and floriculture markets.

He further informed that the state government is establishing the country's largest horticulture market at Ganaur town in Sonipat district.

So far, 54 acres of land have been acquired. The total estimated cost of the project is Rs 2,595 crore, and nearly 45 per cent of the construction work has been completed.

This international market will have the capacity to handle 20 lakh tonnes of produce annually. It will also provide parking for 14,907 cars and 3,305 trucks and trolleys, he pointed out.

The minister said the experiences gained from foreign visits will be used to strengthen Haryana's markets. PTI SUN BAL BAL