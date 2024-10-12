Indigenous tourism to contribute USD 67 bn to global economy by 2034, says WTTC

Perth, Oct 12 (PTI) Indigenous tourism is projected to contribute USD 67 billion to the global economy by 2034, according to the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC).

'Supporting Global Indigenous Tourism,' a report released by the world tourism body at its recent Global Summit at Perth in Western Australia showcases the role of indigenous tourism in driving economic growth, particularly in remote regions, and its vital contribution for cultural preservation and community empowerment.

Speaking at the summit, Julia Simpson, WTTC president and CEO said, “Indigenous tourism is not only about showcasing rich cultural traditions; it is about empowering communities, creating sustainable jobs, and ensuring that Indigenous people are in control of their own stories and economic futures.” “This report demonstrates the immense potential of indigenous tourism to drive economic growth, particularly in remote regions, while preserving invaluable cultural heritage. As global demand for authentic experiences continues to rise, it is crucial that we support indigenous businesses and ensure they have access to the resources and funding needed to thrive,” Simpson said.

The indigenous tourism also plays a crucial role in preserving cultural heritage, languages, and traditional practices, said the report released at the three-day 24th WTTC Global Summit which saw a gathering of industry leaders, government officials, and delegates from across the globe.

During the gathering, WTTC launched ‘Together in Travel’, a unique initiative aimed at providing support and resources to small and medium enterprises within the global travel and tourism sector.

The platform is designed to provide SMEs with the tools and resources they need to accelerate their business growth and ensure their voices are heard on a global scale.

Another report released by WTTC revealed that business travel is set to surpass pre-pandemic levels this year, faster than previously predicted, to reach USD 1.5 trillion.

The rise of remote working during the pandemic had a disproportionate effect on corporate travel, compared to leisure travel, with virtual platforms replacing face-to-face meetings, the report said.

ForwardKeys, a leading travel intelligence firm and WTTC’s knowledge partner, said the global tourism industry is roaring back to life in 2024, with international arrivals up by 16 per cent compared to 2023 figures.

This resurgence is largely fuelled by the Asia Pacific region, which is finally hitting its stride after a delayed post-pandemic reopening, the firm said.

Another report by WTTC reveals that Oceania’s travel and tourism sector could inject an additional USD 112 billion to the region’s economy by 2034, bringing the total contribution to a record-breaking USD 336 billion.

The report, 'Unlocking Opportunities for Travel & Tourism Growth in Oceania.' outlines the transformative potential of the region’s sector if strategic investments are made. It says Oceania, which includes Australasia, Melanesia, Micronesia, and Polynesia, could become a global leader in sustainable travel.

The WTTC announced Nguyen Thao Van from VinUniversity, Vietnam, as the winner of the inaugural Investors’ Nest.

In partnership with the Sustainable Hospitality Challenge, this event showcased visionary solutions from brightest student minds, showcasing next generation solutions poised to transform the future of hospitality.

The latest Environmental and Social Research released by WTTC, and created in partnership with the Ministry of Tourism of Saudi Arabia, reveals that in 2023 travel and tourism accounted for 6.7 per cent of all emissions globally, down from 7.8 per cent in 2019, when the sector was at its peak.

The research points out that the sector’s economic contribution is growing faster than its environmental impact.

The summit also featured insights from former US Secretary of State John Kerry and Robert Irwin, one of Australia’s foremost conservationists, reflecting on pressing global environmental challenges and the role of tourism in addressing them.

The global tourism body also announced that the 25th WTTC Global Summit would be held in Rome next year.