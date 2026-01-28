IndiGo aims 40 pc international capacity by 2030: CEO Elbers

Hyderabad, Jan 28 (PTI) Bullish on international expansion, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers on Wednesday said the airline aims to have nearly 40 per cent overseas capacity and have a total of over 4,000 daily flights, including domestic ones, by 2030.

IndiGo, the country's largest airline, has a fleet of 440 planes and operates over 2,200 flights.

Elbers said the airline aims to carry 200 million passengers and operate over 4,000 routes by 2030.

In 2025, the carrier flew 124 million passengers.

At a media briefing on the sidelines of the aviation summit Wings India 2026 here, Elbers said, "We are a fit for purpose airline".

It was the first in-person media briefing in India since the massive operational disruptions in December last year.

Nearly 900 aircraft, including 39 A321 XLRs, are on order for the airline. PTI RAM DRR