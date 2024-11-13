Advertisment
Business

IndiGo, Air India cancel flights to Bali following volcanic eruption

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Bali Volcano Eruption

New Delhi: IndiGo and Air India on Wednesday cancelled their flights to Bali due to ash clouds from a volcanic eruption in the Indonesian island.

Advertisment

The Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki volcano located in a remote island in East Nusa Tenggara province erupted earlier this month and has resulted in ash clouds. These clouds could pose a threat to flight operations and as a result, many airlines have cancelled their services to Bali.

"#6ETravelAdvisory: Due to a recent volcanic eruption in #Bali, flights to/from the region have been cancelled, as ash clouds may impact air travel," IndiGo said in a post on X.

Advertisment

The airline operates a daily flight from Bengaluru to Bali.

An official said Air India has cancelled its Bali flight. It operates a flight every day from Delhi to the Indonesian island. The service was being operated by Vistara, which has now been merged with Air India.

Indigo Air India Indonesia Bali volcanic eruptions volcanic eruption Volcanic activity volcano volcano eruptions
Advertisment
Advertisment
Subscribe