IndiGo, Air India have more women pilots than global average

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) Reflecting the rising number of women staff in the country's aviation space, 17.5 per cent of the total pilots at IndiGo and 16 per cent of the overall pilots at Air India are female.

The figures are among the highest globally and higher than the global average.

The leading airlines shared the total percentage of women pilots in their workforce on the eve of the International Women's Day.

IndiGo on Saturday said it has more than 1,000 women pilots and women represent over 45 per cent of its overall workforce.

"At IndiGo, women pilots represent 17.5 per cent of the total pilot workforce, which is more than thrice the global average," the airline said in a release.

According to the carrier, over 30 per cent of airport operations staff, almost 25 per cent of its operations control centre workforce, over 20 per cent in finance and more than 15 per cent in digital segment.

Also, there is more than 23 per cent women representation in leadership positions.

Meanwhile, Air India, on Saturday said women pilots continue to make up 16 per cent of the airline's overall pilot workforce, three times the global average.

"While women continue to form the backbone of our cabin crew at 84 per cent... in airport operations, women representation has grown from 24 per cent to 31 per cent in two years.

"In security, it has increased from 14 per cent to 22 per cent...," it said in a release.

Air India also said it continues to invest in programmes that encourage women to pursue careers across all domains of aviation and leadership.

The airline has more than 24,000 staff.

IndiGo said it was committed to building a diverse and inclusive workplace, one that reflects the evolving aspirations of a new generation of women in aviation across India. The International Women's Day is on March 8. PTI RAM TRB