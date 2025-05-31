IndiGo announces direct Adampur-Mumbai flight

Mumbai, May 31(PTI) Domestic airline IndiGo on Saturday announced its direct flight services to Adampur (Jalandhar) in Punjab from Mumbai, starting July 2.

Adampur will be the airline's 92nd domestic and 133rd overall destination, IndiGo said.

This new direct connection will provide Punjab's agricultural and industrial sectors easier access to the major ports in the Mumbai metropolitan region, boosting trade opportunities, it added.

The airline also said the new route has been strategically introduced to cater to the needs of business and leisure customers, providing them with convenient travel options.

"As Adampur becomes our 55th domestic and 77th overall destination from Mumbai, the new route will boost connectivity and economic opportunities. We will continue to enhance our domestic network, catering to the rising demand for air travel in the region," said Vinay Malhotra, head of global sales at IndiGo. PTI IAS BAL BAL