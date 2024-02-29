IndiGo announces direct flights to Srinagar, Jammu from Kolkata

Kolkata, Feb 29 (PTI) Low-cost carrier IndiGo on Thursday announced direct flight services from Kolkata to Srinagar and Jammu, as a part of its new domestic route connections in the upcoming summer schedule .

The direct flights between Kolkata-Srinagar and Kolkata-Jammu will commence from April 10 and April 21, respectively, the airline said in a statement.

While the airline will operate direct flights on the Kolkata-Srinagar-Kolkata sector daily, the Kolkata-Jammu-Kolkata route will have direct flights on the first, third and fifth Sundays, it said.

In addition, IndiGo also announced a new connecting flight between Kolkata and Jammu via Srinagar from April 10. It will be a daily service, the statement said.

Commencing from March 31, it will be operating direct flights between Ahmedabad-Rajkot, Ahmedabad-Aurangabad, Bhopal-Lucknow and Indore-Varanasi, the airline said.

“We are confident that these routes will not only enhance access and travel experiences, but also bolster economic ties across various states,” Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, said. PTI SBN RBT