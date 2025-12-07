IndiGo board's crisis management group regularly monitoring situation: Airline

Mumbai, Dec 7 (PTI) The board of Interglobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo, has set up a Crisis Management Group (CMG), which is meeting regularly to monitor the situation, the airline said in a statement on Sunday.

The company's Board of Directors is doing everything possible to take care of the challenges faced by its customers and ensure refunds to passengers, it added.

The statement came a day after the IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers and COO and Accountable Manager Isidro Porqueras received DCA notices, seeking explanations within 24 hours on the massive flight disruptions.

Authorities will take appropriate action in the matter of the airline's flight disruptions, depending on the inquiry committee's findings, a senior government official said on Saturday.

"The Board of Directors of Interglobe Aviation Limited (IndiGo) met on the first day that the problem of cancellations and delayed flights arose. The members received a detailed briefing from the management on the nature and extent of the crisis," IndiGo said in a statement.

This meeting was followed up with a session confined to only Board members, in which it was decided to set up a Crisis Management Group (CMG), comprising, among others, Chairman Vikram Singh Mehta; Board Directors Gregg Saretsky, Mike Whitaker and Amitabh Kant, and CEO Pieter Elbers, it added.

The group has been meeting regularly to monitor the situation and is being constantly updated by the management on the measures being undertaken to restore normal operations, according to the statement.