New Delhi: IndiGo on Friday cancelled all its departing domestic flights from the Delhi airport till midnight as the airline continues to grapple with significant operational disruptions.

Delhi airport operator DIAL said operations of all other carriers remain as scheduled.

"IndiGo domestic flights departing from Delhi Airport on 5th December 2025 are cancelled till midnight today (till 23:59 hours)," Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said in a post on X.

DIAL also said its dedicated on-ground teams are working diligently with all partners to mitigate the disruption and ensure a comfortable passenger experience.