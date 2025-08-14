IndiGo cancels Delhi-Darbhanga flight after delay

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) IndiGo on Thursday cancelled its flight from the national capital to Darbhanga, Bihar, after a delay, prompting a few passengers to protest at the tarmac of the Delhi airport, sources said.

"The departure of IndiGo flight 6E 360 from Delhi to Darbhanga was delayed due to heavy rains, waterlogging, and traffic congestion in Delhi.

"Later, the flight had to be cancelled owing to watch hour restrictions at Darbhanga airport that could not be extended," the airline said in a statement.

Details of the number of passengers on board the flight could not be immediately ascertained.

The sources said a few passengers protested at the tarmac.

"The customers at the tarmac were guided to the terminal with the support of security agencies at the airport and our team ensured their comfort," IndiGo said.

The airline also said that all possible arrangements were made for the affected customers, including refreshments, alternate scheduling option, or cancellations with full refund.

Regretting the inconvenience caused to the passengers, the airline said its teams were present to assist and keep the customers informed throughout the process.

The flight was to be operated with an Airbus A320 aircraft, according to information available on the flight tracking website Flightradar24.com. PTI RAM ARI