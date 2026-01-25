IndiGo cancels flights to Tbilisi, Almaty due to Iran situation

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) IndiGo on Sunday said it has cancelled services to Tbilisi and Almaty, and some flights might halt at Doha for refuelling on Monday due to developments related to Iran.

The flights scheduled to operate on January 25 from Delhi to Tbilisi (Georgia) and from Mumbai to Almaty (Kazakhstan) and return have been cancelled, the airline said in a post on X.

According to the airline, in view of the recent developments around Iran, it is making certain proactive changes to flight schedules as part of its continued focus on safety.

The flights scheduled to operate on January 26 to and from Tbilisi (Georgia), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Baku (Azerbaijan) and Tashkent (Uzbekistan) may take a brief halt, for refuelling, at Doha (Qatar), it said.

Tensions have escalated between Iran and the United States, and there are apprehensions that the situation could result in a military conflict. PTI RAM MR