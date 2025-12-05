IndiGo cancels over 1,000 flights on Friday; expects situation to normalise by Dec 10-15: CEO

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) On a day when IndiGo cancelled more than 1,000 flights, the airline's CEO Pieter Elbers on Friday said the situation is anticipated to normalise between December 10-15.

Elbers, in a video message, apologised for the major inconvenience caused to the passengers due to the disruptions.

"Regrettably, earlier measures of the last few days have proven not to be enough. So we decided today for a reboot of all our systems and schedules, resulting in the highest number of cancellations so far, but imperative for progressive improvements starting tomorrow onwards.

"With these actions, we expect tomorrow to have cancellations below 1,000. The support of DGCA, in providing specific FDTL implementation relief, is of great help," Elbers said.

Aviation regulator DGCA has kept in abeyance the implementation of the new Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms, and gaps in planning the second phase implementation of these norms are one of the key factors for the current flight disruptions.

IndiGo is the country's largest airline and generally operates around 2,300 flights daily. PTI RAM IAS HVA