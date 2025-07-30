IndiGo expands codeshare with KLM

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) IndiGo on Wednesday announced extending its codeshare agreement with the Netherlands' carrier KLM.

"The agreement will allow IndiGo to place its code on KLM operated routes to 30 destinations across these regions, via Amsterdam," it said in a release.

Earlier this month, IndiGo started non-stop services from Mumbai to Amsterdam.

"In 2022, IndiGo and KLM finalised a codeshare partnership providing KLM customers with access to 24 destinations on IndiGo's network. Through this extended cooperation, IndiGo will be able to expand its reach to 30 destinations across Europe and the UK including, but not limited to, Paris, Berlin, Geneva, Madrid, Brussels, London, Helsinki, Oslo, Prague and Stockholm," the release said.

The latest pact builds upon the Memorandum of Understanding between IndiGo, Delta Air Lines, Air France-KLM, and Virgin Atlantic, signed in June.

Generally, a codeshare partnership allows an airline to book its passengers on its partner carrier on a single ticket.