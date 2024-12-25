IndiGo expects to carry 112 mn passengers in 2024: CEO Pieter Elbers

New Delhi, Dec 25 (PTI) IndiGo expects to carry 112 million passengers in 2024 and is on the way to become a leading player in global aviation, its chief Pieter Elbers has said.

In 2023, the country's largest airline has flown over 100 million passengers.

India is one of the world's fastest-growing civil aviation markets and IndiGo, which has a domestic market share of 63.6 per cent, is also expanding its international network.

In a statement to PTI on the outlook for 2025, CEO Elbers said A321 XLRs will be arriving next year.

These narrow-body planes have a longer range and will help the airline to start longer-duration direct international flights.

IndiGo, flying for the last 18 years, has a fleet of over 400 aircraft and also placed an order for 30 wide body A350-900 widebodies.

"An airline so young expects to welcome over 112 million customers in 2024, after crossing the 100 million annual customers bar last year," Elbers said.

Aligning with India's vision to establish itself as an aviation hub, he said the airline is on its way to becoming one of the global leaders in aviation. PTI RAM BAL BAL