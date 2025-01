IndiGo faces penalty from customs dept; to contest order

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) IndiGo on Monday said the customs department has imposed a penalty of Rs 2.17 crore and the company is in the process of contesting the order.

Advertisment

The penalty has been slapped by the Principal Commissioner of Customs, Air Cargo Complex (Import) after denying the duty exemption on import of aircraft parts, according to a regulatory filing.

It said IndiGo is in the process of contesting the order before the appropriate appellate authority and that there is "no material impact on financials, operations or other activities of the company". PTI RAM DRR